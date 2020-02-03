Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
190 Adams Avenue
Memphis, TN
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
190 Adams Avenue
Memphis, TN
Richard Barry Zavelli

Richard Barry Zavelli Obituary
Richard Barry Zavelli

Covington - (March 5, 1959 - January 28, 2020)

Richard Barry Zavelli, 60, passed away January 28, 2020.

Richard was a lifelong Memphian and an Alumnus of St. Michael School and Christian Brothers High School. He was an enthusiastic contributor to the Memphis Italian Festival and a devoted employee of D. Canale and Co. Most importantly, he was a loving father and a loyal friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara Zavelli; his brother Father Keith Zavelli; his sister, Alicia Smith; and his nephew, Christopher Metaxas.

Richard was survived by his daughters, Lauren Zavelli (Mary), Elena McCoy (Lane); his companion of 4 years, Barbara Barr; his grandchildren, Adam Sorrels-Zavelli, Charles Sorrels-Zavelli; his sister, LaDonna Metaxas (George); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Christian Brothers High School.

Family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, February 7th at St. Peter Catholic Church, 190 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN. Mass will follow at 1:00pm. The family invites friends and family to stay for a small reception after the funeral at the church. Inurnment to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
