Richard Bork
Germantown - It is with mixed joy and sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Bork on August 18, 2019 at the age of 98. He was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and special friend to many. Although we will all miss his smile, his caring attention, and his gentlemanly demeanor, we also celebrate the long and blessed life he lived and shared with all of us. As the head of our family, he was a strong example of what was the best of his generation: integrity, character, independence, honesty and loyalty. He also had a mischievous and playful side to him that endeared him to all he met, keeping him young well beyond life's normal expectations. We will miss his sound counsel, competitive card games, sharing old stories, and above all, his strong zest for life even as the years continued to pass. He was preceded in death by Marianne, his wife of 66 years and is survived by his children, Joanne Sharp, Kathleen Stacy, Patricia Burlette (Terry), Michael Bork (Denise), Carol Lechtenberg (Paul), and Mary Harris (Steve); grandchildren, Ryan Sharp, Brian Stacy, Brent Burlette, Scott Burlette, Jeff Burlette, Jessica DiFatta, Chris Bork, Marci Bork, Kyle Lechtenberg, Steven Harris; and eleven great-grandchildren. Richard retired from a successful career as an engineer for the aeronautics division of Chrysler Corporation. His hobbies included deep-sea fishing and carpentry projects. Richard also had a servant's heart. He volunteered to serve in the army in World War II, where he came home with a purple heart. He delivered meals for over 10 years for the Memphis InterFaith Association's Meals on Wheels program. He was active with Our Lady of Perpetual Help rosary makers and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. In later years, he was always willing to lend a hand to the residents at Germantown Plantation, which became his extended family. While there, he developed quite a talent for painting and became an avid bingo player. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 11:45 am on Saturday, August 24 in the chapel at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Germantown, TN; followed by a memorial mass at noon. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite Humane Society to perpetuate his love of animals.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019