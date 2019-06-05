|
Richard Bryan Young
Millington - Richard Bryan Young, 55, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born in Millington, TN January 23, 1964. He was preceded by his father, Preston Bryant Young. He leaves behind a son, Christopher Young; mother, Berdie Jean Young Clayton; sister, Kathy Ann Ruiz; nieces, Lindsey Lopez and Ashley Sansone; and multiple cousins. The family will recieve friends for a period of visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019