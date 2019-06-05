Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bryan Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Bryan Young Obituary
Richard Bryan Young

Millington - Richard Bryan Young, 55, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born in Millington, TN January 23, 1964. He was preceded by his father, Preston Bryant Young. He leaves behind a son, Christopher Young; mother, Berdie Jean Young Clayton; sister, Kathy Ann Ruiz; nieces, Lindsey Lopez and Ashley Sansone; and multiple cousins. The family will recieve friends for a period of visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
Download Now