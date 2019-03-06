|
|
Richard Bryant
Lakeland
Richard Bryant, 68, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He attended Hope Church in Memphis. Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his of 32 years, Kathy Bryant. He is survived by two sons and their wives, Neal (Kathy) Bryant, Marcus (Courtney) Bryant; three siblings, Judith Winningham, Tom Bryant, Dana Griffith and five grandchildren, Luke, Turner, Payne, Jackson, and Miles Bryant. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Bryant's memory to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019