|
|
Richard Carson Pool
San Antonio, TX - Richard Carson Pool, age 63, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:22 pm at San Pedro Manor Rehab Facility in San Antonio, Texas. He was born September 7, 1955 in Memphis, TN to Ann (Cox) and Yelton Pool and was the fourth of six children. Richard has a bold spirit and following his graduation in 1973 from Overton High School in Memphis, he and a friend headed out west to explore. He had many adventures before he married his wife, LeAnn Wimberly-Pool in 1993. They settled together in San Antonio, where Richard worked at Premier Mineral Resources, LLC.
Richard, nicknamed "Chi-Chi" by his many nieces and nephews, was known for his big smile and personality and was loved dearly by family and friends. His favorite things in life were his wife, watching sports and being out in the sunshine. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his five siblings: Jim Pool of West Memphis, AR, Jan Wingo of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Ann Pool of Memphis, TN, John Pool of Dallas, TX, and Virginia Cook of Paamul, Mexico. Richard's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony before he is laid to rest next to his loving wife in Ringgold, LA.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 2, 2019