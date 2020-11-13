Richard D Young



Richard D Young passed away peacefully at his home after a long illness. He graduated from Central High School and attended Memphis State University. He had a love for history, classical music and literature. He achieved success later in life running his own food brokerage company. He is survived by his two sons Richard (Lisa) and Rodney (Christy), their mother Elizabeth Young Russell and five grandchildren. We would like to thank his caregivers of many years Nicole, Cynthia and Rolanda.









