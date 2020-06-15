Richard Dale Hazlett O.D., Ph.D.
Lakeland - Dr. Richard Dale Hazlett, 82, professor emeritus, Southern College of Optometry, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home in Lakeland, Tennessee. He was born in 1937 in Denver, Colorado to Glenn and Nelle Corning Hazlett. Richard attended Willamette University and the University of Denver, and he graduated cum laude from the Los Angeles College of Optometry in 1963. He earned his M.S. and his Ph.D. in Physiological Optics from the University of Indiana.
A pioneer in the contact lens field, he lectured nationally and internationally, served as a clinical investigator for and advisor to contact lens manufacturers, and he was named to the Bausch & Lomb National Specialty Contact Lens Panel in 1988.
After serving as the Director of the Division of Patient Care at the Massachusetts College of Optometry, he moved to Memphis in 1972 to join the faculty of the Southern College of Optometry, and to go into private practice with his friend, Dr. Herman Tacker. Dr. Hazlett and Dr. Tacker founded The Optometry Group, P.A. of Tennessee, as well as The Optometry Group of America. During his tenure at SCO, he served as the Director of Clinical Programs and Professor of Optometry and Physiological Optics. He received the SCO Sigma Alpha Sigma Outstanding Faculty Member Award in 1973, and the Class of 2001 Didactic Instructor of the Year on May 5, 2000.
Dr. Hazlett was a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry (FAAO), Member of the American Optometric Association (AOA), President of the West Tennessee Optometric Society, Chairman of the Council on Academic Affairs of the Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry, and Vice President of the Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry (ASCO). He held professional licenses in Tennessee, Colorado, California, and Massachusetts, and he spearheaded the effort to obtain legislation authorizing Tennessee optometrists to prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat diseases of the eye, which became law in 1987.
After retiring from private practice and teaching, Dr. Hazlett worked as a consultant and optometric liaison at The Eye Specialty Group in Memphis, Tennessee, until his death.
He served as a Commissioner for the City of Lakeland, Tennessee from 1990-1993, and he was the Chairman of the Lakeland Municipal Planning Commission from 1998-2000.
Richard had a great wit and a sharp mind. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed returning to the Colorado Rockies and going on African safaris. One of his favorite vacation spots was Key West, and, when he sported a beard, he bore an uncanny resemblance to Earnest Hemmingway. More than once, he was stopped on the street and asked for a photograph by a Hemmingway fan. Once while jogging in Key West, a tour bus slowed down and the tour guide said over the loudspeaker, "There's Earnest Hemmingway out for a jog. Everyone wave."
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Janet Kelley Hazlett; his daughter, Kendra Hazlett Armstrong, and her son, Brian; his stepdaughter, Christine Kelley, and her son, Michael; his son, Richard Hazlett (Natasha), and their three children; his brother, Dr. Douglas Hazlett (Janet) of Denver, their sons, David (Erin) and Daniel, and their 5 grandchildren; and many friends, colleagues, and extended family members. At the family's request, memorial donations may be made in Dr. Hazlett's name to 20/20 Memphis, 825 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120, 2020memphis.com.
