Richard Don Wehmeyer
1950 - 2020
Richard Don Wehmeyer

Nashville - Richard Don Wehmeyer, of Nolensville, TN passed away in his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 70. Richard was born on March 22, 1950 in San Tome, Venezuela, the son of the Frank and Mary Estrada Wehmeyer. He spent his childhood in Venezuela until the family moved to New Orleans, LA. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked as a Respiratory Therapist in Memphis, TN. Richard loved LSU football, Sunday mass, old war movies, pulling pranks, crawfish boils, and most importantly, his family. He has entered through the gates of heaven to be reunited with his mother, father, and older brother Frankie Wehmeyer. He leaves a legacy of love behind to his wife Kim "Pepae"; Sons Justin (Liz) Wehmeyer, Nic Wehmeyer, Wally Abu-Khraybeh, Ali Abu-Khraybeh; Daughters Miriam (Ross) Albert and Suzanne Abu-Khraybeh; grandchildren JT Wehmeyer, Olivia Wehmeyer, Liam Albert, and Bristol Albert. He is survived by two sisters Sandra (Robert) Clapp and Frances (Adrian) McAnneny, brother Lonnie (Carol) Wehmeyer, and many loving nieces and nephews. We know he is in heaven spreading smiles and laughter. Services will be held in the Nashville area on Thursday, September 24th. Masks required.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
