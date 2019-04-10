|
|
Richard "Dick" Drake Smith
Memphis, TN
Richard "Dick" Drake Smith, 78, of Memphis, Tennessee was born May 3, 1940 in Duncan, Oklahoma to the late, Brode and Melba Drake Smith. Dick went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. He graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton, OK, Cameron A&M in Lawton, OK, and received his BA from Oklahoma Baptist University in Chickasha, OK. Dick relocated to Memphis in 1966. He owned and operated University Park Cleaners and Drake Cleaners. More recently he attended Second Presbyterian Church. Dick was an ordained minister who served for many years at churches in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee. Dick had a unique interpretation of God's word. Dick's greatest love was for his God and his greatest joy was sharing the Gospel. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Judy Hilliard Smith; daughter, Kim (Odle) Reyes-Ellis (Hal) of San Antonio, Texas; son, James David Odle of Oklahoma City, OK; sister in law, Jackie Hilliard Pruitt of Lawton, OK; brothers in law, Michael (Jery Hilliard) Neal, David Clark Hilliard; four grandchildren, Kenneth Reyes, Jr., Renee Anderson, Makenna Maloy, Kayla Hix of San Antonio, Texas area; fifteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, George Steven Smith. Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at High Point Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to Thru the Bible, P.O. Box 7100, Pasadena, CA, 91109; Researching Souls, 12625 S. Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK, 73170 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251.
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
901-454-5795
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 10, 2019