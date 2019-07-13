Services
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Richard Watkins
Wake
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calm Baptist Church
Coldwater, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calm Baptist Church
Coldwater, MS
Richard E. Watkins


1941 - 2019
Richard E. Watkins

- - On July 4, 2019, Richard E. Watkins, 77, became truly free. A Vietnam War Veteran, Richard served 29 years at the Memphis Defense Depot, retiring as a Warehouse Supervisor.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 49 years, Margie; children - Michael O. (Lottie) Minor, EdD, Rychetta N. Watkins, PhD and Richard D. (Ayanna) Watkins, JD. Funeral Service: 11am, Saturday, July 13th at Mt. Calm Baptist Church, Coldwater, MS 38618. Viewing: 10-11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samuel D. Minor Scholarship Fund, PO Box 267, Coldwater, MS 38618.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 13, 2019
