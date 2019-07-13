|
|
Richard E. Watkins
- - On July 4, 2019, Richard E. Watkins, 77, became truly free. A Vietnam War Veteran, Richard served 29 years at the Memphis Defense Depot, retiring as a Warehouse Supervisor.
Richard leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 49 years, Margie; children - Michael O. (Lottie) Minor, EdD, Rychetta N. Watkins, PhD and Richard D. (Ayanna) Watkins, JD. Funeral Service: 11am, Saturday, July 13th at Mt. Calm Baptist Church, Coldwater, MS 38618. Viewing: 10-11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samuel D. Minor Scholarship Fund, PO Box 267, Coldwater, MS 38618.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 13, 2019