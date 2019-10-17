Services
St Francis of Assisi Church
8151 Chimney Rock Blvd
Cordova, TN 38016
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Cordova, TN
Resources
Richard Edward (Marshak) Majkrzak


1946 - 2019
Richard Edward (Marshak) Majkrzak Obituary
Richard Edward (Marshak) Majkrzak

Cordova - Richard Edward (Marshak) Richard was born in Chicago, Il, on 06/22/1946, he was the loving son of John and Bernice Majkrzak who have preceded him along with his older brothers John, Ronald and Jerome. Richard leaves behind his beloved wife, Geanette of Cordova, his son "best bud" Chad of Cordova. He also leaves behind several loving nieces, nephews and great nieces, nephews. He was a 1964 graduate of Catholic High School for Boys. After high school Richard joined the Navy and served on the USS Roosevelt and the USS Kennedy. Richard was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and was grateful to have witnessed the Cubs win the World Series. He retired as Senior Estimator from BHN Corp in 2011. In retirement his favorite things were saying "What's for dinner" and watching his Cubs. You will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Cordova, TN on 22 Oct 2019 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
