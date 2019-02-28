|
|
Richard Everett Wallace
Bolivar, TN
Mr. Richard Everett Wallace, 68 of Bolivar, passed away on the evening of February 25, 2019. Mr. Wallace was a member of the St. James Episcopal Church in Bolivar.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his son, Christopher Wallace of North Carolina; his brother, Robert Wallace (Sandra Benoit) of Woodstock, VT; and his sister, Margaret Wallace of Horn Lake, MS. Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Young and Virginia Hall Wallace.
The services for Mr. Wallace will be held on Monday, March 4th, at 2 PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Visitation will take place from 1-2 prior to the services beginning. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
http://www.maleyyarbrough.com
(901)476-9778
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019