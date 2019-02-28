Services
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Everett Wallace

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Everett Wallace Obituary
Richard Everett Wallace

Bolivar, TN

Mr. Richard Everett Wallace, 68 of Bolivar, passed away on the evening of February 25, 2019. Mr. Wallace was a member of the St. James Episcopal Church in Bolivar.

Mr. Wallace is survived by his son, Christopher Wallace of North Carolina; his brother, Robert Wallace (Sandra Benoit) of Woodstock, VT; and his sister, Margaret Wallace of Horn Lake, MS. Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Young and Virginia Hall Wallace.

The services for Mr. Wallace will be held on Monday, March 4th, at 2 PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Visitation will take place from 1-2 prior to the services beginning. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home

http://www.maleyyarbrough.com

(901)476-9778
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now