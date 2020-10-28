Richard Fisher



Memphis - Richard Fisher-Memphis, 82, passed away October 24, 2020, at the home of his sister Janice. He loved music and was noted for playing the piano and guitar with several high profile blues groups in Chicago, Il, where he resided for over 50 years. He was a 1957 graduate of Geeter High School.



He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Epps (Charles) and granddaughter Katrina. He was lovingly cared for during his illness by his surviving siblings, Sidney Fields Jackson and Janice Fields, sisters and brother Craig Fields, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Mae and Craig Fields. He is additionally survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A graveside service will be held on October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd., Memphis, TN 38109. Viewing will be held Oct. 29, 2020 at 3-5 pm at EH Ford Mortuary, Memphis, TN and Oct. 30, 2020 from 9-10 am. Internment will follow graveside service at New Park Cemetery.









