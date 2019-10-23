|
Richard Frederick "Dick" Goudie
Memphis - Richard Frederick "Dick" Goudie, 89, passed away Saturday October 19, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, MA in 1930. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, having served from 1948-52. In 1951, he married Veldora Jean Hughes of Dunbar, PA. They lived in several small cities around Boston, MA, had six children and were married for 30 years. Richard worked for Raytheon Company as an electronics technician in Waltham, MA, but relocated his family to Seattle, WA when the defense contractor laid him off. He worked several jobs before answering an ad for a fledgling company in a new industry - McDonald's Corporation. He started out as an assistant manager trainee and rose to become an executive in charge of all stores on the west coast. Rather than relocate to Chicago, IL to advance further in the company, he accepted an Executive Vice President position with a franchise owner in Memphis, TN in 1971, where he and most of his family continue to live. For the next 20+ years, he held several different positions in the fast-food industry. In 1983, he married Shelia Horn of Jonesboro, AR, they welcomed a son into the world in 1987, and they remained married for 36 years until his death.
Richard was an avid reader, great story-teller and life-long recreational gambler, especially of horse-racing. He will forever be remembered for his gentle and sweet demeanor, for his playful and teasing character, and especially for his love of babies and small children. He was preceded in death by his brother Cortland Gowdy and his parents Fred Gowdy and Cora Abigail Smart Gowdy of Belmont, MA, his sister Barbara Canning of Orlando, FL, his brother Ronald Gowdy of Cambridge, MA, and his daughters Charlene Diane Olson of Oak Hill, OH and Karen Louise Follis of Bartlett, TN. He is survived by his wife, Shelia, his sons Richard, Jr. and Jacob Cortland, his daughters Cheryl Ann Simco, Deborah Lynn Brewer and Dawn Doreen James, and prolifically, 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
