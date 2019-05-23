|
Richard H. Bennett, Sr.
Cordova - Richard H. Bennett Sr., 93, passed away peacefully May 15, 2019. He was a proud WWII vet and was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie, and six brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Richard (Rusty) H. Bennett, Jr. (Anita); by his daughter, Leigh B. Vuncannon; and two granddaughters, Regina B. Nichols (Andy) and Marian Bennett. The funeral will be held at Family Funeral Care on Saturday May 25th at 2pm with visitation from 1-2. Burial will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Bartlett Baptist Church or a .
