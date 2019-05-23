Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Richard H. Bennett, Sr.

Cordova - Richard H. Bennett Sr., 93, passed away peacefully May 15, 2019. He was a proud WWII vet and was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie, and six brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Richard (Rusty) H. Bennett, Jr. (Anita); by his daughter, Leigh B. Vuncannon; and two granddaughters, Regina B. Nichols (Andy) and Marian Bennett. The funeral will be held at Family Funeral Care on Saturday May 25th at 2pm with visitation from 1-2. Burial will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Bartlett Baptist Church or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 23, 2019
