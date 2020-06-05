Richard H. Carney
Richard H. Carney

Memphis - Richard H. Carney, 73, of Memphis, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Walter Carney, two children, DeeAnna Carney Swanson and Ryan Harding Carney, two brothers, Frank N. Stockdale Carney and Stephen Monroe Carney, and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Carney served in the US Navy during Vietnam aboard the USS Oriskany. He went on to work for Chuck Hutton in 1972 selling cars. Working his way up through the ranks, Mr. Carney held the positions of CFO, Senior V.P., and Treasurer of the Chuck Hutton Companies from the mid-1990's until his death. In 2013, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from Memphis Business Journal after 40 years with Chuck Hutton.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Mr. Carney's name to: The National Kidney Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis Food Bank, the Humane Society of Memphis, or Memphis Animal Services.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
