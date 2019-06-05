|
|
Richard H. Crawford Sr.
Memphis - On Friday, May 31st 2019 Retired Captain Richard H. Crawford, Sr. passed away at the age of 83. Born in Arkansas, he attended Southwestern at Memphis and Vanderbilt school of Law. Dick worked as an attorney and Juvenile Court Judge in Memphis and retired from the Coast Guard after 30 years. He will be greatly missed by his family. Services will be held at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Monday, June 10th, 2pm. Please visit memorialparkonline.com for full details.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019