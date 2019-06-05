Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Richard H. Crawford Sr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard H. Crawford Sr. Obituary
Richard H. Crawford Sr.

Memphis - On Friday, May 31st 2019 Retired Captain Richard H. Crawford, Sr. passed away at the age of 83. Born in Arkansas, he attended Southwestern at Memphis and Vanderbilt school of Law. Dick worked as an attorney and Juvenile Court Judge in Memphis and retired from the Coast Guard after 30 years. He will be greatly missed by his family. Services will be held at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Monday, June 10th, 2pm. Please visit memorialparkonline.com for full details.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019
