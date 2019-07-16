|
Richard Henry Lee, Jr.
Oxford - Richard Henry Lee, Jr., passed away on July 13th,2019 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. Junior, as he was known to friends and family was born on November 18th, 1930 to Richard and Francis Lee (Kennedy) in Luxora, AR. He was the oldest of 8 siblings. After high school, he served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the MAPCO refinery. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Jeanette, his brother Joe Wade, his wife Gwen, and his wife Anna. He is survived by his son Greg(Annette), daughter Cheryl( Casey), son Charlie, daughter Kathy( Timmy), grandsons Andrew, Greg (Jenalei), Billy(Jade), Richy (Jessica), and granddaughters Shady, Amber, and Kelsey as well as several great grandchildren. The service will be Wednesday July 17 from 11AM-1PM at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington, TN with burial at Embury United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019