Richard Hunter Jones
Richard Hunter Jones transitioned from this life on April 16, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Tavia Jones of San Jose, Ca., Carolyn Jones of Memphis, one son Rodney Tillis of Ca., and grand children and great grand children.
He also leaves eleven siblings, Mattie Walker (Fred) of Memphis, Tn., Samuel Jones Jr. (Billie) of Memphis Tn., Sharlene Simmons (Frank) of Rochester N.Y., Ervin Jones (Betty) of Memphis, Tn., Timothy Jones (Gloria) of Memphis, Tn., William Jones of Memphis, Tn., Elizabeth Bernard (Gregory) of Bartlett, Tn., Barbara Hubbard (Darrel)
of Memphis, Tn., Pamela Arnold (Michael) of Cordova, Tn., Shelia Harrell (Donald) of Millington, Tn., and David Jones of Acworth, Ga.
Leaves one Uncle, Carl Shealy (Estein) of Memphis, Tn.,
one Aunt, Prolla McBride, (known as "Aunt Doll") of Memphis, Tn.
A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Parents (Samuel and Martha Jones) preceded him in death.
Visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020: Time: 3-5pm, Location: E H Ford Mortuary. Private Graveside Service for Immediate Family only.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020