Richard James Billingsley



Richard James Billingsley was born March 11, 1940 and died May 18, 2020. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Catherine and Rivers Billingsley and his brother Dennis Billingsley. Richard leaves his sister Patricia Mohr (George) and his brother Gene Billingsley (Mary Ann). While Richard never had children himself, he especially loved and showed interest in the lives of his niece and nephews, Denise Garcia, David Mohr (Terri), Mark Billingsley (Diana) and Michael Billingsley. Richard also extended his love and generosity to his great niece and great nephews. Richard was an alum of CBHS and Memphis State University. He was a CPA and worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Richard was proud to have served in the United States Army. He was laid to rest with military honors with a private burial with his family present at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020.









