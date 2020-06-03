Richard Lee Wade
Memphis - Was born July 6, 1949 in Memphis, TN to Jessie "Jake" G. & William F. Wade Sr. He passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 peacefully with his family by his side, at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 27 days.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jessie "Jake" G. & William F. Wade Sr., three brothers: William F. Wade Jr., Frankie M. Wade & Robert D. Wade. He graduated from Memphis Catholic High School for Boys in 1967 and later went on to attend Memphis State University. He was a Cotton Merchant until his retirement. On June 29, 1974, at St. Eustachius Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Judith Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judith Wade of Portageville, MO., his four children: Michael Ernest (Laura) Wade of Germantown, TN, Mary Patricia (Michael) Sikes of Montgomery, AL, Lillian DeLisle (Michael) Popwell of Montgomery, AL, Jennifer Wilson (Brittany) Wade of Montgomery, AL; one sister Patsy (John) Zoccola of Olympia, WA, his brother in-law, John Killion (Sydney) Wilson, Sr. of Houston, TX, six grandchildren: Patrick & Kathryn Sikes, Ethan & Bryce Popwell, Ella & Charlie Wade & one on the way Harper Ann Wade. Nieces & Nephews: Terry Zoccola, William Zoccola, Christopher Wade. Hugh Wade, John Wade. Leigh Ann Dunlap, John Killion Wilson, Jr, Carrie Ann Westfall, Melissa Smith, who will all cherish his memory.
SERVICES:
Saturday June 6, 2020 11:00 A.M.
St Eustachius Catholic Church, Officiant, FATHER DAVID BAUNACH
Burial to follow at the Portageville Cemetery
Pallbearers:
John Killion Wilson, Sr, John Killion Wilson Jr, Scott Wilson, Michael Sikes, Michael Popwell & William Zoccola.
Honorary Pallbearers,
Patrick Sikes, Ethan Popwell, Bryce Popwell, Charlie Wade
Memorial request to the
St Eustachius School Playground and/or St Eustachius Catholic Church
200 West 4th Street
Portageville MO 63873
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.