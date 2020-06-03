Richard Lee Wade
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Wade

Memphis - Was born July 6, 1949 in Memphis, TN to Jessie "Jake" G. & William F. Wade Sr. He passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 peacefully with his family by his side, at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 27 days.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Jessie "Jake" G. & William F. Wade Sr., three brothers: William F. Wade Jr., Frankie M. Wade & Robert D. Wade. He graduated from Memphis Catholic High School for Boys in 1967 and later went on to attend Memphis State University. He was a Cotton Merchant until his retirement. On June 29, 1974, at St. Eustachius Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Judith Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judith Wade of Portageville, MO., his four children: Michael Ernest (Laura) Wade of Germantown, TN, Mary Patricia (Michael) Sikes of Montgomery, AL, Lillian DeLisle (Michael) Popwell of Montgomery, AL, Jennifer Wilson (Brittany) Wade of Montgomery, AL; one sister Patsy (John) Zoccola of Olympia, WA, his brother in-law, John Killion (Sydney) Wilson, Sr. of Houston, TX, six grandchildren: Patrick & Kathryn Sikes, Ethan & Bryce Popwell, Ella & Charlie Wade & one on the way Harper Ann Wade. Nieces & Nephews: Terry Zoccola, William Zoccola, Christopher Wade. Hugh Wade, John Wade. Leigh Ann Dunlap, John Killion Wilson, Jr, Carrie Ann Westfall, Melissa Smith, who will all cherish his memory.

SERVICES:

Saturday June 6, 2020 11:00 A.M.

St Eustachius Catholic Church, Officiant, FATHER DAVID BAUNACH

Burial to follow at the Portageville Cemetery

Pallbearers:

John Killion Wilson, Sr, John Killion Wilson Jr, Scott Wilson, Michael Sikes, Michael Popwell & William Zoccola.

Honorary Pallbearers,

Patrick Sikes, Ethan Popwell, Bryce Popwell, Charlie Wade

Memorial request to the

St Eustachius School Playground and/or St Eustachius Catholic Church

200 West 4th Street

Portageville MO 63873

Please send condolences to the family on-line delislefuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
St Eustachius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Burial
Portageville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Delisle Funeral Home
209 W Main St
Portageville, MO 63873
(573) 379-5486
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved