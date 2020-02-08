|
Richard Merl Wells
Bentonville, AR - Richard Merl Wells, 80 of Bentonville, AR, died February 6th, 2020. His surviving family includes his wife of fifty-six years, Barbara G, Wells; their children, Richard M (Stephanie) of Atlanta, GA and Heather Conley (Patrick) of Bentonville, AR. He also leaves four grandchildren, Thomas and Matthew Wells, Ashley Grace and Liam Conley; his twin brother, Louis M Wells (Ann) of Germantown, TN and sister, Suzanne Thornton (Jim) of Greenville, KY.
Richard was born March 25, 1939. His childhood was in Central City, KY. He then attended Murray State University in KY. Following pre-pharmacy studies there, he went to UTCHS College of Pharmacy in Memphis, graduating in the spring of 1963.
He lived in Bartlett, TN where he owned Bartlett Pharmacy for 28 years. He is past president of the Bartlett Businessmen's Association and past president of the Bartlett Optimist Club.
Richard and Barbara lived in Oxford MS, Pocatello, ID, Birmingham, AL, Bartlett, Germantown and Memphis, TN. They retired to Bentonville seven years ago.
Memorial services will be at 11:00am, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Bentonville.
Visitation will be from 9:30am until service time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services. Online condolences may be expressed at Stockdale-Moodyfs.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020