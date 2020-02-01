|
Richard "Dick" Monroe Shaw, Jr.
Memphis - Richard "Dick" Monroe Shaw, Jr., aged 81 of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in New Roads, Louisiana on November 30, 1938, to Richard Monroe Shaw, Sr. and Emma Claire Bouanchaud Shaw.
He was an avid reader, beer maker, and ham radio operator. He enjoyed being outdoors and tending to his garden, bees, and chickens as well as spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his children, Richard Shaw (Melissa) and Melinda Lejman (Michael) and six beautiful grandchildren.
A private celebration of his life will be held by his family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wolf River Conservancy in his memory.
