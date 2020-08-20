1/1
Memphis - Richard N. Alm, 92, died August 12, 2020. He was born in LaPorte, IN to Ernest Alm and Norma Lindgren Alm and was proud of his 100-percent Swedish heritage. He met his future wife, Marilyn Knickelbein, in the fifth grade and they were married for 74 years. Bringing smiles wherever he went, Richard never met a stranger. He had many hobbies including playing the organ, having taught himself to play in his seventies. Richard loved playing the organ at his church, Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church. He retired from Larson-Danielson Construction Co. in 1990. Surviving besides his wife are his daughter, Karen Montague (Robert), his grandchildren, Laura Haltom (Drew) and Ross Montague (Rachel), and his four great-grandchildren. Richard's beloved sister, Mary Peterson, and his infant daughter preceded him in death. A celebration of life will be held August 22 at Christ United Methodist Church, Wilson Chapel, at 10:30 a.m. for family only. Instead of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Carpenter Art Garden, P.O. Box 11529, Memphis, TN 38111. In the interest of health, masks and social distancing will be required.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
