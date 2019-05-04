Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Stritch Chapel, Christian Brothers University
Memphis - Richard Thais, 79, died at home April 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Dr. Thais was a professor of Chemical Engineering at Christian Brothers University for 32 years and an alumnus of CBU. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir for many years. He is survived by his wife, Carole (Kay) Thais, four children, and a loving extended family. A memorial service will be held at Stritch Chapel, Christian Brothers University, on May 11 at 5 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 4, 2019
