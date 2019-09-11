|
|
Richard Van "Rick" Melton
Millington - Richard Van "Rick" Melton, 52, of Millington, TN passed away unexpectedly September 7, 2019, in Pope, MS. Richard was born on December 24, 1966, in Millington, TN to Van Melton and the late Donna Lovett. He was married to Michele and they raised six children together. Richard was a devoted and loyal family man. He was the keystone and hallmark of strength that held the family together. There was rarely a day that passed that Richard was not enjoying the company of family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and share in those experiences with his children and grandchildren. Richard was an extremely hard worker that had a work ethic like no other. He took a hands-on approach to life and never slowed down. He had a competitive spirit and never met a challenge or obstacle that he couldn't overcome. His character was impeccable and moral compass always pointed north. He honorably served the Memphis community for 18 years as a Memphis police officer and continued to support family and friends throughout his life. Richard is survived by his wife, Michele; children, Christopher, Brandon, Brittani, Daniel, and T.J.; 11 grandchildren; his father and step-mother, Van and Paulette Melton; four brothers; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Lovett; son, Ricky Melton; sister, Debbie Hacker. The family will receive friends Friday (Sep 13) from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a service Saturday at 2:00 pm all at the Millington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (dsamemphis.org)
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 11, 2019