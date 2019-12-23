|
Richard Vollmer
Bartlett - Richard Fisher Vollmer, 81, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019. Richard was born on September 30, 1938 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Vollmer and Dorothy Fisher Vollmer, his brothers Robert Vollmer and Russell Vollmer.
He is survived by his wife Laura Vollmer, children Anne Bryles (Tommy), Richard Fisher Vollmer, Jr. (Kimberly) and Stephanie Crosslin (Steve). Grandchildren Marianne Price (Matt), Richard Fisher Vollmer, III, Ann Elizabeth Vollmer, William Bryles, Addison Bryles, Tyler Crosslin and Madison Crosslin. Great grandchildren Ruby Grace Price, Parish Price, and Lula Kay Price.
Visitation and service will be held at Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland located at 10670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 P.M. with the service starting at 2 P.M. Family graveside service will follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019