|
|
Richard W. Babin, MD
Memphis, TN
Dr. Richard W. Babin, 76, of Memphis, TN, passed away March 19, 2019 after battling persistent health concerns. Born to Max J. and Thelma V. Babin in San Francisco, CA, he earned degrees from University of the Pacific and the University of California – Los Angeles. Richard practiced academic medicine at the University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He had recently retired after years as an ER physician, serving hospitals in Tipton and Lauderdale counties. He was an active conservationist, cited author, accomplished martial artist, and a supporter of numerous charities.
After many years of military service, Dr. Richard W. Babin was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserve at the rank of captain. In a private ceremony, he was laid to rest on April 3, 2019 with full military honors at West Tennessee Veterans' Cemetery in Germantown, TN.
Along with his parents, Richard was preceded in death by wife of 40 years Nancy Morris Babin. He is survived by sons Andrew C. Babin (wife Lorena) and Dr. Jeffrey M. Babin (wife Kanika), wife Stacy Northcutt Babin and her three grandchildren Xander, Zane, and Issac, along with numerous longtime friends.
Richard Babin believed in and fulfilled a life of service, family, and philanthropy. The family requests donations be made in his name to as a memorial, in lieu of flowers, at the following link: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=5202299&fr_id=39300&pg=personal
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 7, 2019