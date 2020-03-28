|
|
Richard Waite Hoyt
Memphis - Richard Waite Hoyt, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born July 27, 1933 in Sedan, KS to Eric V. Hoyt and Genevieve (Fell) Hoyt. He was a product of the U.S. Marine Corps and a graduate of the University of Memphis. He was proud to be considered a life-long Memphian with successful careers at CNA, Holiday Inn, and Sedgwick James. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan (Deverell) Hoyt, his two sons, Philip Deverell Hoyt (Cheryl) and Paul Richard Hoyt (Shonya). Richard was an amazing grandfather who cherished each and every one of his five grandchildren, Hunter Bradley Carter, Austin Matthew Hoyt, Whitney Danielle Hoyt, Philip Benjamin Hoyt, and William Waite Hoyt. For over 67 years, Richard was an enthusiastic supporter, of the Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee. He was a member and Past Master of Daylight Lodge No. 759. He was active in the York Rite and a 33* Scottish Rite Master Craftsman. He served the Grand Lodge of Tennessee. Most recently, he was active in White Station-OK Houck Lodge No. 95 and the Red Cross of Constantine. He was a dedicated Member of Colonial Park United Methodist Church, where in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church. The family is concerned for the health and well-being of others, a private service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Charleston Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020