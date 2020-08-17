Richard Walter Seymour



Richard Walter Seymour was born May 15, 1935 to the late Littleton and Maggie Seymour in Somerville, Tennessee. He departed his earthy life at the age of 85 on August 15, 2020 at Creekside at Three Rivers in Murfreesboro TN where he was loved and cared for.He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Seymour.



Survivors to cherish his memory are two daughters: Janeé (Archie) Sanders, Gloria (Ralph) Harrington; two sons: Jerry (Dorothy) Cleaves and Wayne Cleaves; two sisters Maggie Pearl Ford and Lucille Rosser. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



A Memorial will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Sat August 22, 2020 at 11a-12p. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Greater Middle Baptist Church Benevolent Ministry, 4982 Knight Arnold, Memphis, TN 38118.









