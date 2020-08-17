1/
Richard Walter Seymour
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Walter Seymour

Richard Walter Seymour was born May 15, 1935 to the late Littleton and Maggie Seymour in Somerville, Tennessee. He departed his earthy life at the age of 85 on August 15, 2020 at Creekside at Three Rivers in Murfreesboro TN where he was loved and cared for.He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Seymour.

Survivors to cherish his memory are two daughters: Janeé (Archie) Sanders, Gloria (Ralph) Harrington; two sons: Jerry (Dorothy) Cleaves and Wayne Cleaves; two sisters Maggie Pearl Ford and Lucille Rosser. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A Memorial will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Sat August 22, 2020 at 11a-12p. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Greater Middle Baptist Church Benevolent Ministry, 4982 Knight Arnold, Memphis, TN 38118.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
6158932742
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved