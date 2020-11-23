Richard Wayne Bretherick, Sr.
February 4, 1947 - November 10, 2020 (age 73)
Richard Wayne Bretherick, Sr. passed away surrounded by his family on November 10, 2020 after fighting very hard against pneumonia caused by COVID-19 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis. Richard was born in Memphis, Tennessee on February 4, 1947 to T.E.
Bretherick and Anna Marion Weems Bretherick. He grew up in the First Baptist Church of West Memphis, AR. Richard met Suzanne Perry when Suzanne and Anna Marion played on the same bowling team while working at EH Crump. Richard married Suzanne at Saint John's United Methodist Church on August 7, 1971. After living for short stints in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, Richard and Suzanne moved into Collierville, Tennessee in 1979, where he devoted his life to volunteer coaching of all youth sports that his kids played. He loved supporting and attending the Collierville High School Dragon teams at any location where he made his booming voice heard.
Richard graduated from Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas in 1965. He attended the Arkansas State Teacher's College and shortly after decided to enlist in the United States Air Force in 1966. He was stationed at U-Tapao Airfield in Thailand during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a Staff Sergeant with the 97th Organizational Maintenance Squadron of B-52s based in Blytheville, Arkansas. He was honorably discharged on August 14, 1972. He attended Broward County Community College in Fort Lauderdale and received his Associate of Science degree.
Richard was known to work colleagues as Rick and to his family as Papa. Richard worked as a steel detailer and a master checker for multiple Memphis based steel businesses including Dugan of Tennessee, Pidgeon-Thomas Iron Company, Ryan Steel, and Rader Industries. In the early 1990s, Richard decided to open his own company, Bretherick Detailing, in order to be closer to home. Richard kept working as Bretherick Detailing on and off until he finally retired a few years ago.
Richard is survived by his children Heather Weldy (Michael), Ricky Bretherick, Matthew Bretherick (Cesar); his granddaughters Brette and Morgan Weldy; his brothers Robert Bretherick (Marty) and Ronald Bretherick; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his loving dog Hagrid. He was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Perry Bretherick; his parents T.E. Bretherick and Anna Marion Weems Bretherick; and his sister-in-law Joanne Perry Jorgensen.
A dual Celebration of Life for Suzanne and Richard Bretherick will be held on December 28, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Collierville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suzanne and Richard Bretherick Memorial fund at any Tennessee-based Renasant Bank or at http://bretherickmemorialfund.com
to fund scholarships those students and athletes that meant so much to Suzanne and Richard as well as the special events that they loved to participate and support.