Richard "Dan" Yount
Richard "Dan" Yount

Olive Branch, MS - Richard "Dan" Yount, 80, of Olive Branch, MS and Memphis, TN passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Kirby Pines. Mr Yount retired from the City of Olive Branch where he worked as a civil engineer. He was a member of the Corvette Club and enjoyed volunteering at the Orpheum Theater.

Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Yount. He leaves his son, J.Scott Yount of Maineville, OH and daughter, Dana Roberts of Cincinnati, OH; also 5 grandchildren.

The family requests memorials are sent to the Alzheimer's Association.

All services are private.

Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
