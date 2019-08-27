|
Ricky Dale Smith
Millington - Ricky Dale Smith, age 61, passed away on August 22, 2019 at his home. He was born September 17, 1957 in Memphis, TN and is preceded in death by his parents Will A. Smith & Mary Lois Oglesby Smith and brother, Terry Joe Smith.
Ricky leaves his niece, Michelle Smith Miller (Micah) of Collierville, TN; sister-in-law, Sandra Ervin (Charlie) of Millington; two nephews, Ethan & Hudson Miller of Collierville as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life and dinner will be held on Tuesday, August 27th at 6:00 PM in the Fellowship Hall of West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Millington. All family and friends are invited to attend. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019