Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Fellowship Hall of West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Millington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Dale Smith


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky Dale Smith Obituary
Ricky Dale Smith

Millington - Ricky Dale Smith, age 61, passed away on August 22, 2019 at his home. He was born September 17, 1957 in Memphis, TN and is preceded in death by his parents Will A. Smith & Mary Lois Oglesby Smith and brother, Terry Joe Smith.

Ricky leaves his niece, Michelle Smith Miller (Micah) of Collierville, TN; sister-in-law, Sandra Ervin (Charlie) of Millington; two nephews, Ethan & Hudson Miller of Collierville as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life and dinner will be held on Tuesday, August 27th at 6:00 PM in the Fellowship Hall of West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Millington. All family and friends are invited to attend. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now