Rince Holland



Rince Holland, age 82, left this Earth on December 2, 2020, to meet Jesus.



Rince retired from Frito Lay Inc. after 38 years of service and is a member of Broadway Baptist Church.



Rince was happiest when helping others and spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger.



He is survived by his wife, Doris; two daughters, Rosa Newall (John) and Glynes Lannom; four grandchildren Micheal Newall (Molly), Jeannie Mulkey (Frank), Draven Holland (Katie), Michael Hoy (Stephanie) and Brittany Epps (Chris), and one sister, Patsy Holley (Bob).



He is preceded in death by his son, Barret Holland and three grandchildren, Zachary Lannom, Jacob Lannom and Luke Edward Lannom, two sisters Marion Reese and Majoria West.



A visitation/reception will be held at Brantley Funeral Home 6875 Cockrum Street Olive Branch, MS 3865, Tuesday December 8th 5-7pm.



Visitation/ Services will be held at Broadway Baptist Church 7400 Getwell Rd Southaven, MS 38672, Wednesday, December 9th at 10 am visitation with services to follow at 11.



Graveside service and Burial after services at Ridgecrest Cemetery Jackson, TN at 3pm.









