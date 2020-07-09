Rita M. ReeseMemphis - Rita M. Reese, 89, passed of natural causes on July 9th, 2020. She was born on July 18th, 1930 in Osceola, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph R. and Margaret E. (Rogers) McMurray.Rita graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Des Moines, Iowa. She volunteered weekly for years, along with her mother, at Mercy Hospital. She was married to her devoted husband, Tom L. Reese, on May 6th, 1951. They spent the next 66 years together until his passing in 2017. He cared for her always, and she missed him deeply.Rita enjoyed spending time traveling the country, visiting our state parks, playing Bunco with her friends, and making Boom crackers for her grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was predeceased by her brothers, Mike and Ron, her sister, Peggy, her daughter-in-law, Kathy, and her grandson, Zachary.She is survived by her four sons, Jeff, Greg (Felix), Mark (Jackie), and Todd (Lauren), as well as her grandchildren Aaron, Brittney, Sarah, Katie, and Dustin, and many loving great-grandchildren.Due to the need for social distancing, the graveside burial will be limited to immediate family only. Interment will be at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, at 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN. Those who wish to remember Rita in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the St. Jude's Children Hospital in Memphis, TN.