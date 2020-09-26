RJ Winbourne



Memphis - RJ 'Pete' Winbourne, 91, of Memphis, passed comfortably in his home on September 26th. He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Jay (Lisa) and Beverly Winbourne, stepson JT Wood (Michelle), 6 grandchildren Courtney (Ted), Jessie (Trey), Sean, Jennie, John (Shayna), Aden, and 3 great-grandchildren.



Born in Elm City, NC, Pete moved to Memphis in the late '50s where he had a four-decade-long career with Ohmeda selling medical gas pipeline and anesthesia delivery systems.



Pete was an avid golfer for much of his life and followed the PGA Tour and Major Championships until the very end. He was a devoted animal lover particularly concerned with the welfare of cats and rescued a number of animals who became beloved pets. Pete had an encyclopedic knowledge of films and TV shows from the golden era which was evident by his habit of frequently quoting them to his family and friends.



At his request, the family will celebrate his life privately as he planned for donation with the Medical Education and Research Institute in Memphis to further their Genesis mission for essential medical training.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store