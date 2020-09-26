1/1
Rj Winbourne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rj's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RJ Winbourne

Memphis - RJ 'Pete' Winbourne, 91, of Memphis, passed comfortably in his home on September 26th. He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Jay (Lisa) and Beverly Winbourne, stepson JT Wood (Michelle), 6 grandchildren Courtney (Ted), Jessie (Trey), Sean, Jennie, John (Shayna), Aden, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Born in Elm City, NC, Pete moved to Memphis in the late '50s where he had a four-decade-long career with Ohmeda selling medical gas pipeline and anesthesia delivery systems.

Pete was an avid golfer for much of his life and followed the PGA Tour and Major Championships until the very end. He was a devoted animal lover particularly concerned with the welfare of cats and rescued a number of animals who became beloved pets. Pete had an encyclopedic knowledge of films and TV shows from the golden era which was evident by his habit of frequently quoting them to his family and friends.

At his request, the family will celebrate his life privately as he planned for donation with the Medical Education and Research Institute in Memphis to further their Genesis mission for essential medical training.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved