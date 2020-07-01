Robbie Jon Blalock
Lakeland, FL - Robbie Jon Blalock, 64, of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Laura Thomason Blalock, and his daughter, Frances Kathleen Blalock of Kissimmee, FL.
The son of Nathan Winfield Blalock and Julia Elizabeth Ayer Blalock, Robb grew up in Memphis, TN with his brothers Nathan Blalock of Germantown, TN; Elven Blalock of Memphis; Steven Blalock (Megan) of Denver, Colorado; and his sisters Dawnn Blalock of Memphis and Valli Blalock Henley (Russell) of Collierville, TN. He also is mourned by his father-in-law, John Thomason, Jr. of New Albany, MS; his brother-in-law, John Thomason III (Nancy) of Woodbridge, VA; his sister-in-law Amy Patrick (Cass) of Pontotoc, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robb worked for many years in Memphis in industrial maintenance. In Lakeland, Robb worked at the Publix dairy in the quality lab.
Robb had a very charitable soul. Lifeblood of Memphis knew him as a five-gallon blood donor. He was always willing to help anyone who asked him, whether with money, with time, or with his considerable skills with building, maintenance, and repair. Robb was widely read and especially enjoyed science fiction in all its forms. He also was a man of faith. When it became clear that his death was approaching, Robb faced it with serene confidence and grace.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Lakeland, FL on July 8 at 3:00 PM EDT. Due to Covid guidelines, the service will be attended by immediate family. Livestream will be available at youtube.com/ststchurch and facebook.com/ststchurch.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.