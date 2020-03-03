Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Robbie M. (Crow) Stewart

Robbie M. (Crow) Stewart

Robbie M. (Crow) Stewart, born May 7th, 1926 in Memphis passed away on March 1st, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was proceeded in death by her husband Harold F Stewart Sr, her parents William and Bessie Crow, her brother William T Crow, and her sisters Cleta King, Lela Mae Harris, and Virginia Williams.

She graduated from Bartlett High School class of 1944. She was a long time book keeper for Lansky Brothers for more than 50 years. She was also a long standing member of New Hope Christian church.

She is survived by her six children Harold Stewart Jr. (Cathy), Orville Stewart (Bobbie), Gary Stewart (Kathryn), Sharon Nachman (Arthur), Ricky Stewart (Marilyn), and Dennis Stewart (Charlene) 16 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren which she loved dearly.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 6 from 12:00 pm in the afternoon until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. The entombment will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
