|
|
Robert "Bob" Adair
Olive Branch, MS - Robert "Bob" S. Adair, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Methodist Hospice House in Memphis, TN. Bob was a Korean War veteran and served his country honorably, and retired from Kelloggs as an operator after 27 years. Bob's favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, who will miss him dearly. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cheri Adair; two children, Tracy Adair and Peggy Michele Adair, and his siblings, Benny Adair, Jimmie Sue Wilson, and JoAnn Bolin. In lieu flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 31, 2019