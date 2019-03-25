Services
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
290 Goodman Road East
Southaven, MS 38671
(662) 349-9720
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
290 Goodman Road East
Southaven, MS 38671
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
290 Goodman Road East
Southaven, MS 38671
Robert Allen Cockrell, 55, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Memphis, TN. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Twin Oaks Funeral Home (290 Goodman Road East, Southaven, MS 38671). A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Twin Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Allen Cockrell leaves behind his daughter, Brittney Cockrell; partner, Donna Myers; step son, Jason Bradley; mother, Peggy (Tommy) LaRoe; grandchildren, Daniel Karcher, and Katelyn Karcher; siblings, Ben (Janie) Cockrell, Renee Cockrell, Wendy Adams, Hank (Kelly) Cockrell, and Shelia (Ray) Reed.

Robert Allen Cockrell is preceded in death by his daughter, Whitney Cockrell; father, Norman Cockrell; and life partner, Beverly Bradley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude (stjude.org) or the (donate3.cancer.org/donate).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 25, 2019
