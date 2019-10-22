|
|
Robert Allen Lyles, Sr.
Memphis - Robert Allen Lyles, Sr., 85, of Memphis, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Elena Lyles, his former wife Maria Alicia Lopez Lyles . Mr. Lyles is survived by his children, Greg Lyles (Anne), Robert Lyles, Jr. (Allyson), Melissa Tyson (Tony), Leon Raines, fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, Loretta Gwaltney and a loving friend and caregiver, Rosemary Carroll.
Mr. Lyles was born in Marshall, Mississippi and graduated from Humes High School in 1954 while being All American Football player. Later he attended Memphis State and played on the football team. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and went to work for the Memphis Fire Department working his way to becoming the District Chief. Mr. Lyles was known for his work for the Mile of Dimes. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, October 27 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a rosary commencing at 7:00 pm. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 28 at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow via an escorted cortege at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019