Robert Anthony Trigg
Memphis - Robert Anthony Trigg (63) of Memphis TN passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 at home.
Robert is proceeded in death by his father Robert L. Trigg.
Robert is survived by his wife Twana of Memphis, one son, one daughter, and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1030-11 am on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Family Funeral Care located at 4925 Summer Ave. With a memorial service immediately following at 11 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020