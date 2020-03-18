Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Robert Anthony Trigg Obituary
Robert Anthony Trigg

Memphis - Robert Anthony Trigg (63) of Memphis TN passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 at home.

Robert is proceeded in death by his father Robert L. Trigg.

Robert is survived by his wife Twana of Memphis, one son, one daughter, and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1030-11 am on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Family Funeral Care located at 4925 Summer Ave. With a memorial service immediately following at 11 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
