Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Robert Bishop Noah Obituary
Robert Bishop Noah

Mammoth Spring, AR

Robert Bishop Noah, 92, passed away April 21, 2019. Originally from Carrollton, Mississippi moving to Memphis as a young adult, he was employed with Kimberly-Clark Corporation from 1949 until 1989, retiring with 40 years of service, where he was a millwright. A member of First Baptist Church of Millington. He served on Kimberly-Clark credit union board of directors for many years and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Olean Noah. Surviving Mr. Noah is his son, Marvin B. Noah of Mammoth Spring, AR; daughter, Melanie Noah (Gene Tate) Vincent of Auburn, KY; two granddaughters, Candace Vincent and Krystal Joe Visser; two great-granddaughters, Aliza Joe and Cora Jean Visser; sister, Evelyn Noah Dowdle of Memphis, a brother, Ben Noah of Kirby Pines Retirement Community, Memphis, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis from 9 A.M. until service time of 10 A.M. Reverend Gene Tate Vincent will officiate.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019
