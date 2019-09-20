|
Robert Brian "Bryce" Robinson, Jr.
Memphis - Robert Brian "Bryce" Robinson, Jr., beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Father and Friend, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2019. Bryce, a native of Memphis was born May 21, 1988. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. A gifted mechanic, Bryce had a passion for working on cars and trucks, eventually working for his family's business at Coleman Taylor Transmissions with his grandfather Larry Coleman, uncle Nicky Coleman and Nicky's wife, Billie. He treasured his family and cherished spending time with them during family events and especially during the holiday seasons. Bryce loved hunting with his father and uncle. He was an avid hunter, fisher, water sportsman, and outdoorsman and loved sharing his outdoor adventures with his son, Bryson, whenever possible. Some of his favorite memories were spent with his family at Pickwick Lake, where he would fish and spend time on the water. He also was a talented artist and compassionate animal enthusiast.
Bryce was preceded in death by his grandmothers Anne "Mama Anne" Coleman and Sheila B "Nanny" Robinson as well as his uncle Marty Coleman.
Bryce is survived by his mother Tammy Coleman Baggett (Glenn) and father Robert Brian Robinson Sr. (Tiffany). He is also survived by his son who he loved very much, Robert Brian "Bryson" Robinson III of Cabot Arkansas, his sister Hailey Etter (James), his brothers Brent Robinson and Austin Milligan, and stepfather Bill Milligan. He is also survived by his loving grandfathers Lawrence Edward Coleman and Peter Monteverde "Monte" Robinson Jr., two nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly!
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 21 from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Heights Foundation, Nashville, TN. cumberlandheights.org in the name of "Robert Brian Robinson, Jr."
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 20, 2019