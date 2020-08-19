1/
Robert Brooks Thetford Jr.
Fort Walton Beach, FL - Robert Brooks Thetford Jr., age 76, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, loving husband father grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Robert was an Army Veteran and a retired Memphis Police Officer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Demberger Thetford who passed away on August 21, 1998.

Robert is survived by his wife Christine Thetford, his daughter Sharon Thetford, his son, Robert Thetford, two grandsons, Dylan Thetford and Ethan Thetford, four siblings, Donald Thetford (Nancy), Barbara Thetford Burkhead, Carol Thetford, and John Thetford (Aronda), as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday August 20, 2020, with a funeral service for Robert will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00 am all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to faithcomesbyhearing.com.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
