Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Robert "Bob" Brown

Robert "Bob" Brown

Memphis

Robert "Bob" Brown, 87, of Memphis, TN passed away April 23, 2019.

Bob served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and retired after 32 years from the Air National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Brown; his parents, Sadie and Marshall Brown; and his brother, Charles Brown.

He is survived by his sons, Mark Brown (Diane), Michael Brown; his daughter, Lee Ann Frazier (Dan); grandchildren, Daniel Frazier, Katerine Ausmus (CJ), Abigail Frazier, Brian Gamblin (Jenn), Brittany Gamblin, Pierce Brown, Anna Brown; great-grandchildren, James, Brianna, Lily; and his brother, Bill Brown (Heather).

Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, April 25th with a catered reception at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00pm on Friday, April 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019
