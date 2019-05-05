|
|
Robert Bruce Cain
Olive Branch - Robert Bruce Cain, 65, of Olive Branch, MS, died Friday, May 3, 2019. Mr. Cain was a 1971 graduate of Hillcrest High School in Whitehaven and the Memphis State University class of 1975. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2nd Lieutenant Robert Louis Cain, Jr. and Annetta Jean McMorries Cain Harbin. Mr. Cain is survived by his wife, Katherine McCallen Cain, his son, Robert Neil Cain, his sister, Alana Jean Harbin Blacksone (Robert), five nieces, and five nephews. Service details have not yet been finalized.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019