|
|
Robert "Bob" Bruce Peterson
Cordova - Robert "Bob" Bruce Peterson, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away April 16, 2020, at the age of 74. He packed those 74 years with many accomplishments, friendships, honors, and fun, as many who knew him can attest. Bob was born on January 31, 1946, in Minneapolis, MN to Fred and Marie (Stahl) Peterson, worked at one of the earliest McDonald's, and graduated from St Cloud State University in 1969 with a degree in business. He worked as District Manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken in St Louis, where he met and married Diane Sue Polacek Peterson, the love of his life. Bob moved to the KFC home office to work with the Colonel in Lousiville, then to Little Rock to join a KFC franchisee as Vice President and General Manager. After a brief break during which he started painting a portrait of his wife and two young girls, Bob joined National Pizza Company, the largest Pizza Hut franchisee, and after several years moved to Memphis where he initiated home delivery for Pizza Hut. Bob worked for American Video, Inc. in Louisville, KY from 1989-1991 then moved back to Memphis to fulfill his dream of owning a restaurant. As part owner and operating partner of Gridley's BBQ, he remained dedicated to taking care of customers, cooks, and staff. His passion for service and eye for detail made him a valuable manager and mentor. In 2005, he left the restaurant business to join his wife in real estate as part of The Peterson Team at Keller Williams.
Throughout his life, Bob was a faithful servant of God at the churches he attended, often taking on leadership roles and volunteering, including a few years he spent providing water filters to communities in Ecuador. He loved vacations in Destin and also traveled to Mexico, Ecuador, Italy, Greece, Israel and many other places with his wife and family. His family remembers fondly his mean backhand slice on the tennis court, his hole in one in Hawaii, and his insistence on using the name "McEnroe" when reserving a dinner table.
He is survived by his wife Diane, daughters Nicole Peterson (Eric Hoenes) of Charlotte NC, and Amy Peterson (Jimmy) Payne and grandson Connor of Greensboro NC, sister Ginny Hersey, nieces Beth Hamen and Jen Waddell, and many friends. A memorial will be arranged once friends and family can travel again.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hope Church's Global Outreach Missions program, where Bob served: https://www.hopepres.com/global-outreach
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord. "Plans to prosper you, not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020