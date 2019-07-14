|
Robert C. Bates
Eads - Robert C. Bates passed away on July 7, 2019 at home in his sleep. Bobby was born in Jackson, MS on July 24, 1956 to John and Louise Bates but spent most of his life in Memphis, TN. He is survived by his wife of many years Elizabeth (Betsy) Boone Bates of Eads, TN and his daughter Neely Anne Bryan (Cole) of West Point, MS. He is also survived by his brother, Johnny Bates (Robin) of Grenada, MS and sister, Dianne Biddy (Bobby) of Grenada, MS.
Bobby was a business man dealing primarily in real estate. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals regularly bringing abandoned dogs back home. He also enjoyed reading the Wall Street Journal, fishing, late afternoons on his mower, and he loved to LAUGH-his laugh would light up any room. He was truly one-of-a-kind; a hilarious character who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at Lichterman Nature Center in Memphis at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter, 5122 Old Tibbee Rd, West Point, MS 39773 or Neely's Ark, www.NeelysArk.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 14, 2019