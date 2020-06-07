Robert Chaffee "Bob" Carter
Germantown - Robert Chaffee "Bob" Carter of Germantown, Tennessee passed away after a brief illness on the evening of May 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Robert was born to Leanora Chaffee Carter and John Thomas Carter, Jr. on October 10, 1939 in Cordova, Tennessee and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathryn Sharon Carter. Robert was a graduate of Mississippi State University and served in the United States Army in Korea during peacetime, being honorably discharged after his tour of duty with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was also a member of the Germantown Volunteer Fire Department for much of his life, retiring with the rank of Battalion Chief. He was a life-long member of Germantown Baptist Church and is survived by his brother John Thomas Carter, III, his son Christon Carroll Carter, his daughter Robin Lee Carter, his three granddaughters, Alyssa Michele Carter, Meghan Jin Carter and Tatum Renee Carter, his daughter-in-law Denise and his sister-in-law Gayle. As per his request all services will be kept private and for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor him should make a donation to the charity of their choice in his name.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.